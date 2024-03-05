(Bloomberg) -- The brother of fugitive “Cryptoqueen” Ruja Ignatova will spend no more time behind bars after pleading guilty to helping run the OneCoin cryptocurrency fraud after his sister disappeared in 2017.

Konstantin Ignatov was sentenced to the 34 months he had already spent in jail on Tuesday by US District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan. Ruja Ignatova, the face of the $4 billion international scheme based on a phony cryptocurrency, had hired her brother away from a job as a forklift driver in Germany to work as her personal assistant.

Prosecutors said Ignatov became the “de facto leader” of the fraud when his sister went missing, as OneCoin came under suspicion. Ignatova, who is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted list, co-founded OneCoin, based in Sofia, Bulgaria, with Karl Sebastian Greenwood, who acted as the main promoter. Greenwood was given a 20-year sentence in September after pleading guilty.

The judge called OneCoin “a massive fraud with hundreds of thousands of victims,” most of whom stand little chance of getting any of their money back. But he credited Ignatov’s cooperation with prosecutors, who recommended the sentence of time served.

Ignatov’s cooperation included his trial testimony against Mark Scott, the former lawyer who was convicted of laundering $400 million from the fraud and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

OneCoin generated €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion) in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2014 to the third quarter of 2016, prosecutors said when they brought the charges in 2019. But it had no real value, offered investors no way to trace their investments and couldn’t be used to buy anything, according to the US. The scheme operated as a marketing network, in which members got paid commissions for recruiting others to purchase cryptocurrency packages, the government said.

After the trial, Ignatov, who was paid just €3,000 a month from OneCoin, admitted he had lied on the witness stand about disposing of his laptop in a Las Vegas trash bin. Ramos later rejected Scott’s bid to have his guilty verdict thrown out based on Ignatov’s perjury, ruling that it was a side issue that didn’t affect the jury’s decision in the case.

In addition to the sentence of time served for Ignatov, Ramos ordered two years of supervised release. Ignatov agreed to forfeit $118,000.

The case is US v. Ignatov, 17-cr-630, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

