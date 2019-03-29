(Bloomberg) -- The founder of Tron, one of the largest digital currencies, is under fire after reneging on a random Tesla giveaway when cryptosphere diehards unearthed inconsistencies in his choosing process.

Earlier this month, Justin Sun, Tron’s millennial chief executive, announced the Tesla prize and a plan to give away $20 million through what’s called a crypto airdrop. But after choosing a Tesla winner this week, Sun was quickly attacked online when users noticed he ran through more than 80 drawings before ending up with the final prizewinner -- and additional inconsistencies piled up.

“It looks like he was looking for a specific result, to me,” said Ben Miller, an analyst at Shark CIA, a cryptocurrency intelligence and research agency, and one of the first Twitter users to point out the irregularities.

Following the online uproar, Sun redrew a new winner. The original winner, Puebla, Mexico-based Uziel Garcia is now asking if Tron was trying to “scam” him.

“I was officially the winner since he had mentioned that there was no problem with the video and then they just made another draw and they forgot me,” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “Do you think @justinsuntron and @Tronfoundation scam me?,” he asked his followers.

Sun’s original rules were simple -- participants had to follow him on Twitter and retweet his announcement -- the post had nearly 58,000 retweets as of March 28. Two weeks after making the announcement, he uploaded a video of his picking procedure. But the video was taken down shortly after, with Sun saying Twitter wasn’t able to properly compress the file. Crypto fans quickly dug it up from an internet archive.

The video documents Sun’s process as he opens TWrench, a site he calls a “random-winner-pickout machine,” saying that it allows viewers to “check the randomness of their code.” The site cycles through his Twitter followers and kicks out a list of winners. Sun clicks on @uzgaroth, whom TWrench lists as qualifying under his original demands to follow Sun on Twitter and retweet the announcement, and congratulates the new Tesla owner. Sun tweeted “Today is the day! Congratulations to @uzgaroth for winning the #Tesla!”

But skeptics dissected it frame-by-frame and were quick to point out that the video seems to have been edited and that the winner’s name flashed across Sun’s screen before he was chosen. Some pointed out that Sun completed 88 draws before picking a winner. Others said another condition was added to Twrench, whereby it searched for winners that have tweeted between 1 and 999 with the hashtag TRX.

“Internally on the U.S. side, someone filmed Justin picking the random picker and then separately filmed the random draw. These two videos were edited into one and published,” said Cliff Edwards, director of global communications at Tron Foundation, in an email. “Some people on social saw that it was edited and were concerned about it being a rigged result. We took the video down.” As for the multiple redraws, Tron’s team in China had to go through a few searches to cull for bots, he said.

The incident is exposing some of the more promotional aspects often associated with the crypto universe, one already suffering from a pandemic of scams. Since the kerfuffle, Twitter users have reported that a number of phony accounts masquerading as Justin Sun are giving out additional crypto prizes.

We had people “retweeting this thing all with the hope that they would get a chance at the Tesla, having nothing to do with tokenized aspect, with the trust-less aspect,” said Cornell University associate professor Emin Gun Sirer, who studies cryptocurrencies. “In fact, they put their full faith and trust in the marketer behind the coin, in the one single marketer behind the coin, in this case Justin Sun. And it turns out he completely messed up their faith and trust in him and he screwed up the simple giveaway.”

Tron launched TRX in 2017 and has a market value of about $1.57 billion, according to CoinMarketcap.com. It’s the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and has surpassed Ethereum in popularity with many developers. When Sun tweeted out the Tesla winner’s name, he urged followers to swap their Tether for Tron coins to “get rewards.”

“It’s unfortunate that the blockchain industry has been built on a foundation of distrust and suspicion,” said Edwards. “Justin Sun’s personal initiatives to give away a chunk of his own money -- and to be open and above-board in how he does it -- seem to be met with derision by backseat drivers who have no interest in seeing the industry grow and succeed.”

