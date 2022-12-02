(Bloomberg) -- Olympique Lyonnais Groupe’s sale to John Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings LLC is being blocked by Crystal Palace investors in a highly unusual situation where one team is having sway over a deal in another country.

Textor described the opposition from other Crystal Palace shareholders in a statement released Friday by OL Groupe. He needs the Premier League’s approval to bring his stake in the London-based team into Eagle Football, as requested by the banks financing the deal. OL Groupe is giving Textor until Sunday to close its proposed purchase of the French football club.

“To date, the agreement of Crystal Palace and its shareholders (other than myself), a prerequisite for Premier League approval, has not yet been obtained,” Textor said in the statement. “We have made significant progress in recent days and believe we are on track to reach agreement in the next few days.”

OL Groupe said it will decide next steps on Sunday evening based on what progress has been made by then.

Textor has been in negotiations since June with the biggest shareholders of Olympique Lyonnais’s holding company to buy a 66% stake in the club. He also owns controlling stakes in the Brazilian team Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

