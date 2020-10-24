(Bloomberg) -- There should be more mutual investment between China and Hong Kong to boost local markets’ access to capital, a top official at China’s securities regulator said.

China is aiming for a bigger ratio of A shares in the MSCI index, while encouraging more foreign investment into the mainland on top of current so-called connect products with Hong Kong, according to Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, speaking at the Second Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday.

Fang called for the studying of more paths for foreign investors to participate in China’s market on top of current connectivity programs.

China will expand the opening of futures products to foreign investors, and crack down on fraud in listed companies to safeguard its international image, Fang said. The nation will also improve on the mechanism for domestic and foreign securities firms as well as funds to compete on a level playing field, he said.

