(Bloomberg) -- China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp., the world’s largest travel retailer, is set to relaunch a planned Hong Kong listing that could raise around $2 billion to $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The offering by the state-owned operator of duty-free businesses across China, Hong Kong, Macau and some Southeast Asian cities could launch as early as August or September, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

IFR first reported the details of the plan. A representative for CTG Duty Free didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Shanghai-traded company decided to suspend a listing last December, joining a slew of others amid a choppy market. It was aiming to raise about $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The company refiled its application on Wednesday.

At $2 billion, the share sale could be the biggest listing in Hong Kong this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

