CTV's LaFlamme, Sleeman among 83 additions to Order of Canada

OTTAWA -- Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette is naming 83 more Canadians to the Order of Canada.

The list out this morning from Rideau Hall includes athletes, researchers, teachers, scientists, artists and actors, from all across the country.

Among the notable names on this year's list are former National Hockey League player Reggie Leach, one-time Montreal Expo Claude Raymond, former commissioner of Nunavut Edna Elias, chef Michael Smith, and Moya Greene, who was once chief executive at Canada Post before running the U.K.'s Royal Mail.

Each of them say they are surprised and touched to received appointments.

Others on the pre-Canada Day list include CTV News journalist Lisa LaFlamme, former official-languages commissioner Graham Fraser, brewer John Sleeman and Quebec actor Michel Dumont.

The additions to the honour roll raise the total tally in the Order of Canada to almost 7,000 names since its creation in 1967.

