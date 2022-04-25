(Bloomberg) -- Cuba accused the U.S. of exerting “extreme pressure” on governments in Latin America and the Caribbean to try to exclude the communist island from the upcoming Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said at a press conference Monday that it would be a “serious historic setback” if his country were sidelined from the event, which takes place every four years. Cuba participated in the previous two summits, which bring together the hemisphere’s heads of state.

Last week the countries held their highest-level diplomatic talks in years to address a surge in the number of Cubans trying to enter the U.S. illegally. The meetings had fueled expectations of a possible thaw in relations.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment but had previously said it will welcome “the democratically elected leaders” of the Organization of American States to the summit in June. Cuba -- which had traditionally been excluded from the meetings -- was invited for the first time in 2015 under the Barack Obama administration.

