Cuba Confirms First Case of Omicron in Traveler from Mozambique

(Bloomberg) -- Cuba’s Health Ministry said it detected its first case of the Covid-19 omicron variant in a health worker returning from Mozambique.

In a statement Wednesday, the agency said the man was part of Cuba’s international health outreach program and returned from Africa Nov. 27. The following day he developed a sore throat and fever and was isolated in a hospital.

While the patient has since been released and is no longer contagious, the ministry was only able to confirm that it was the variant on Wednesday.

Read More: Cuba Says It’s Open for Tourism Amid Inflation, Protests

The man had contact with 16 other people, all of whom have tested negative for the coronavirus, the government said.

Cuba has used two home-grown vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, to inoculate more than 70% of its population.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.