(Bloomberg) -- Dallas billionaire Mark Cuban said workplace diversity, equity and inclusion programs can make a business more profitable, in response to posts from Elon Musk and Bill Ackman that have criticized the plans as racist.

“I know we disagree on this, and that’s fine,” Cuban said Sunday in a post on X. “But DEI is not an ‘ideology.’ It is a set of business processes that when done well makes a company more profitable.”

Many companies pledged to diversify their workforces in the wake of the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Some have scaled back their initiatives following the Supreme Court’s ruling ending affirmative action in higher education.

Read more: Corporate America Promised to Hire More People of Color. It Did

The three billionaires have been engaging over DEI on social media in recent weeks. Musk and Ackman on Saturday posted on X that they’re supportive of increasing legal immigration, prompting Cuban to jeer in response that the two wanted to “bring the Diversity in DEI to the USA.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.