(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an onslaught of criticism from his former adviser Dominic Cummings, who is giving evidence to a parliamentary hearing about government missteps that contributed to the U.K. suffering the worst pandemic death toll in Europe.

Cummings has claimed in recent days the government initially pursued a controversial strategy of “herd immunity” -- exposing a proportion of the population to the virus -- which Johnson’s office has repeatedly denied.

The danger for the prime minister is that Cummings has further revelations that take the focus away from the government’s recent record of a successful vaccine rollout and a gradual easing of restrictions that is so far on track.

Key Developments:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed Cummings’s appearance in Parliament as a “side show,” adding “I’ll leave others to determine how reliable a witness to all this he is”

The Daily Mail newspaper reported Cummings will say Johnson wanted to be infected with Covid-19 on live television

Cummings: Ministers ‘Fell Disastrously Short’ (9:35 a.m.)

Dominic Cummings began his testimony to Parliament by telling MPs that “senior ministers, senior officials, advisers fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect in a crisis like this.”

“When the public needed us most, the government failed,” Cummings said. “I want to say sorry.”

Shapps: Cummings’s Appearance a ‘Sideshow’ (Earlier)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps dismissed Cummings’s appearance in Parliament as a “side show.”

“I’ll leave others to determine how reliable a witness to all this he is,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.