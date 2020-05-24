(Bloomberg) -- In standing by Dominic Cummings, his key aide who broke the country’s lockdown rules, Boris Johnson has tied his immediate future even closer to a maverick and one of the most divisive figures in British politics.

Credited with masterminding the shock successful 2016 Brexit vote and the election campaign that delivered Johnson a commanding parliamentary majority in December, Cummings received the prime minister’s full support on Sunday -- even after traveling more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) from his London home when he was supposed to be self-isolating.

By backing Cummings, Johnson retains the key political brain and enforcer in his team at a moment of severe crisis for the country. The coronavirus death toll has surpassed 36,000 and Britain is heading for its severest recession in centuries.

Cummings, a 48-year-old Oxford graduate famed for taking a belligerent approach toward institutions like the media and civil service, is a driving force behind Johnson’s agenda to “level-up” poorer parts of the U.K. and deliver a quick exit from the European Union’s political infrastructure.

Lockdown Role

He has also shaped the nation’s coronavirus response. At a crucial meeting of the U.K.’s independent scientific advisers on March 18, Cummings pressed for lockdown measures to be introduced, according to people familiar with the matter at the time.

His overall role in shaping the U.K.’s virus strategy remains unclear. Johnson’s office vigorously denied claims in a British newspaper that he had originally wanted a policy of so-called herd immunity, even if it meant some older people would die.

Born in Durham, northern England, and the son of a teacher and an oil-industry worker, Cummings regularly argues that much of Britain’s political class is out of touch with the common man, evidenced by its surprise at the vote for Brexit.

He also eschews political norms -- he’s rarely seen in public wearing a suit, and left Downing Street on Sunday in sweat pants, an orange T-shirt and with his ID lanyard around his neck for all to see. In January, he tried to shake up Westminster by inviting “weirdos and misfits” to apply for jobs at the heart of government.

But the maverick approach soon backfired when an aide quit days into the job -- a research report from 2014 surfaced in which the person had written that white Americans were more intelligent than blacks.

Akin to President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon in achieving an unusual notoriety for an aide, Cummings’s svengali-like reputation was further burnished when star actor Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed him in a TV movie about the Brexit campaign.

And his combative attitude toward the media is never far away, as witnessed when reporters were clamoring for him to explain his whereabouts during the lockdown. Berating them for not keeping their social distancing, he went on the offensive and reminded his audience of his greatest political triumph.

“You guys are probably all about as right about that as you were about Brexit: do you remember how right you all were about that?”

