Cummins to buy majority stake in Hydrogenics through friendly deal

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Cummins Inc. is moving to take a majority ownership stake in Hydrogenics Corp. in a friendly deal that values the Canadian hydrogen fuel cell company at about $380 million.

Hydrogenics shares were halted ahead of the announcement that Cummins is offering US$15 in cash or shares to buy out other shareholders. The stock fell Friday to $19.49 in Toronto and US$14.91 on Nasdaq after trading resumed.

Hydrogenics has essentially doubled in value since dipping to a close of US$7.31 on May 9.

Cummins is offering to pay US$15 cash to other Hydrogenics shareholders except for The Hydrogen Company, which will remain an minority owner with about 18.6 per cent of the total shares.

Cummins designs, manufactures and distributes a range of power solutions, including diesel engines, battery systems and electrical power generation systems.

Hydrogenics is focused on technologies for hydrogen power modules, hydrogen generation and energy storage.