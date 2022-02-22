(Bloomberg) -- Cummins Inc. will buy Meritor Inc. for about $3.7 billion to gain axle and brake technology for hybrid and electric power applications.

Cummins will pay $36.50 in cash for each Meritor share, the companies said Tuesday in a statement, representing a 48% premium over the last closing price. The total transaction value of about $3.7 billion includes assumed debt and acquired cash.

“Climate change is the existential crisis of our time and this acquisition accelerates our ability to address it,” Cummins Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said in the statement. “Our customers need economically viable decarbonized solutions.”

The Columbus, Indiana-based company plans to pay for the acquisition with cash on its balance sheet and debt. The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year and immediately add to adjusted earnings per share.

Meritor shares surged 43% before regular trading Tuesday in New York. Cummins fell less than 1%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.