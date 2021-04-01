(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was hit with a state ethics complaint by a watchdog group that claims the embattled Democrat may have illegally used his campaign organization to sell his recent book about leadership.

The book about Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic crisis, released in October, was promoted by his campaign committee on social media and in emails sent to supporters, which included a link to the publication on Amazon, according to a complaint filed Thursday with the enforcement division of the New York State Board of Elections by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The nonprofit, known as CREW, asked the state to open a probe into Cuomo’s actions and impose “appropriate” sanctions. The three-term governor is already facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct as well as a report that says he under-counted coronavirus deaths at nursing homes around the state, both of which are being investigated by state or federal authorities.

“The law is clear that you cannot spend campaign funds for your own personal benefit,” Noah Bookbinder, CREW’s president, said in a statement. “Because the money spent on book promotions appears to have been for the exclusive personal benefit of Governor Cuomo, he needs to be investigated.”

Elkan Abramowitz, Cuomo’s defense attorney and a one-time federal prosecutor, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

