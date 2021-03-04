(Bloomberg) -- Charlotte Bennett, who worked for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and has accused him of harassment, said he propositioned her and asked if a past sexual trauma continued to affect her intimate relationships, an exchange that left her “terrified.”

“I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me,” Bennett said in an interview with CBS News that was broadcast on Thursday. “The governor’s trying to sleep with me and I’m deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

Bennett, 25, said the 63-year-old governor asked her if their age difference mattered, and told her he felt comfortable being with anyone over the age of 22.

“Without explicitly saying, it he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely,” Bennett said.

Bennett is one of three women who have now accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, leading to an outside investigation into the claims. The governor, a divorced father of three adult daughters who has championed women’s rights, has apologized for making anyone feel “uncomfortable.” He has refused calls to resign, urging voters and lawmakers to wait for the results of the investigation before passing judgment.

During the CBS interview, her first televised appearance since going public with her accusations in the New York Times, Bennett said that after taking dictation for the governor in his office, he asked her to turn off her recorder and then began a personal conversation.

”He goes, ‘You were raped. You were raped. You were raped and abused and assaulted,’” Bennett said. “”The governor asked me if I was sensitive to intimacy.”

Bennett said she believed Cuomo felt emboldened by all of the attention he had received as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, and he was on national television nearly every day.

“I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways,” she said.

The Times wrote that she was an adviser on health policy and executive assistant and left state government last fall.

