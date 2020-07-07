Cuomo Adds Three States to New York’s 14-Day Quarantine List

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said three additional states -- Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma -- qualify for the 14-day quarantine requirement.

The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full list, according to Cuomo’s office, is: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.