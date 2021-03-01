(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration has retained a prominent criminal defense lawyer to represent his office over allegations the governor covered up Covid-19 deaths among nursing-home residents.

Elkan Abramowitz, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, has worked for decades as a leading criminal defense lawyer in New York and has represented Cuomo in previous controversies. Abramowitz’s recent list of clients includes Ed Henry, the former Fox News co-anchor of the “America’s Newsroom” program who was accused in a civil suit of raping a woman in 2017. Henry has denied the charges.

Abramowitz said his firm hasn’t been asked to represent the governor in recent sexual-harassment allegations.

“My firm and I are representing the Executive Chamber on the Nursing Home matter. We have not been retained on the sexual harassment matter,” Abramowitz said in an email.

Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi deferred comment to Abramowitz. The Wall Street Journal previously reported his hire.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.