(Bloomberg) -- A criminal case accusing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping a woman in the executive mansion more than a year ago was dismissed by a judge at the request of a local district attorney.

Judge Holly Trexler in Albany on Friday granted a joint motion by Cuomo and Albany District Attorney David Soares to dismiss the case, following a brief hearing held virtually and attended by Cuomo.

The dismissal was expected after Soares announced this week that the claim against Cuomo was “credible” but could not be proven in court. It was the latest legal win for Cuomo since he resigned in August over a broader scandal involving his treatment of women.

“Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed -- not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, said in a statement.

District attorneys in two other counties recently ended their investigations of Cuomo without bringing charges, even as they thanked his accusers for coming forward and affirmed that the former governor had touched the women.

The investigations were triggered after New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, issued a damning report in August on Cuomo’s conduct with women, including detailed accounts of 11 incidents of sexual harassment that she said violated state and federal law.

Cuomo has called for a new investigation into the allegations, claiming James’s probe wasn’t truly independent even though it was carried out by an outside law firm to address his concerns.

