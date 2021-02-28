(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denied sexual harassment claims and said his interactions “may have been insensitive” and were “misinterpreted,” according to a statement he released Sunday.

“At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny,” Cuomo said. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended.”

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that,” he added.

The statement came a day after Charlotte Bennett became the second former aide to came forward with sexual harassment accusations in an interview with the New York Times. Cuomo urged his supporters not to disturb Bennett after hearing anecdotes that some people have reached out to Bennett to express their displeasure at her decision to speak out.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Sunday she’s ready to oversee a probe into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo but still needs a legal sign-off from Cuomo to conduct a full investigation. The recent allegations and scandal over Covid-19 death counts in nursing homes have undercut the governor’s reputation as “America’s Governor.”

Cuomo Scandals Dim Luster of Man Dubbed ‘America’s Governor’

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.