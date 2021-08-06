6h ago
Cuomo Ex-Staffer Files Criminal Complaint With Albany Sheriff
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The sheriff’s office in Albany has received a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, filed by a former staffer.
Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple confirmed the filing of the complaint in a text message Friday and declined to comment further on the matter.
Cuomo is facing possible criminal investigations in four New York counties after the state attorney general released a damning report earlier this week finding the governor sexually harassed 11 women and created a “climate of fear” in his offices.
The New York Post earlier reported the complaint.
