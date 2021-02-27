(Bloomberg) -- A second former aide of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment before she left his administration in November, the New York Times reported.

Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old woman who was an executive assistant and health policy adviser in Cuomo’s administration, said the governor had asked her questions about her sex life and if she had ever slept with an older man, the New York Times reported, citing the former aide.

Cuomo said in a statement he was trying to be a mentor to Bennett and didn’t make advances or intended to act in a way that was inappropriate. The governor called for a “full and thorough” outside review on the allegations and asked New Yorkers to hold judgment before the findings are released. The review will be led by Barbara Jones, a former federal judge.

The governor said he wouldn’t make further comments until the review has concluded.

In the same statement, Beth Garvey, the governor’s special counsel and senior adviser, said Bennett’s concerns were treated with sensitivity and in accordance to the law, and after her transfer, she had expressed satisfaction in the way it was handled.

