(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo filed for retirement benefits on Tuesday, following his decision to resign last week amid a sexual-harassment scandal.

Officially filing for retirement sets Cuomo up to receive a monthly pension payment from the state after more than a decade in public office. The three-term Democrat could be eligible to receive at least $50,000 a year in pension benefits from the state, according to the Empire Center, an Albany watchdog group. The payment could potentially be revoked if he is convicted of a felony, the group said.

Cuomo, 63, still faces possible criminal charges, as well as state and federal investigations into his administration’s conduct. The New York Assembly said they will continue gathering evidence and release findings of an impeachment investigation. The Assembly said it wouldn’t continue to pursue impeachment proceedings due to constitutional questions around impeaching someone who was no longer holding public office. Impeachment does not bar state officials from receiving their state pension, according to the Empire Center.

Read More: N.Y. Assembly to Issue Cuomo Report Despite Dropping Impeachment

The governor said he would officially step down at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over on Aug. 24 and serve out the reminder of Cuomo’s term through 2022.

Cuomo’s retirement is effective Sept. 1, according to Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Office of the State Comptroller. His current salary is $225,000 a year. Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

