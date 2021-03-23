(Bloomberg) -- The New York Assembly on Tuesday said it launched a hotline for any information related to the multiple scandals facing Governor Andrew Cuomo as part of an impeachment investigation overseen by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

The investigation doesn’t have a set time line but could take months, rather than weeks, said Charles Lavine, the Judiciary Committee’s chairman, during a Tuesday hearing.

The investigation’s findings could provide the legal basis for a formal initiation of articles of impeachment.

Lavine said the attorneys have been directed to conduct a broad investigation that will span, but is not limited to, multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct, as well as an alleged cover up of Covid-19 nursing home deaths. Lavine said they should conduct the investigation in a way that provides due process to everyone involved “and to do so in a transparent manner so that all New Yorkers are informed.”

“As you know there is very little precedent for impeachment in New York,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the probe on March 11 after dozens of members called for Cuomo to resign after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct and allegations his administration covered up Covid nursing home deaths.

Cuomo denied all claims and refused to step down, prompting some lawmakers to push to draft articles of impeachment. Another group of lawmakers signed a letter saying Cuomo should stay until investigations are complete.

To forge a compromise between assembly members, Heastie directed the judiciary committee to launch a broad investigation into the governor’s behavior. The committee is afforded subpoena power to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence.

The inquiry, which is paid for with state funds, has drawn ire from the outset. Critics say the investigation is just a way for Cuomo to buy time for the scandals to die down and said the hiring of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to carry out the investigation presents a conflict of interest.

The probe will be assisted by former federal prosecutors Greg Andres and Martine Beamon, as well as Angela Burgess, a white collar defense attorney. But Dennis Glazer, an attorney with Davis Polk for 30 years, was a former Cuomo appointee and the husband of the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, also a Cuomo appointee. It’s unclear how the Assembly chose the law firm. In the Tuesday hearing, Davis Polk said it has a “robust process” to address conflicts of interest and concluded there was no issue. Lavine said the Assembly also vetted Davis Polk and found no conflict.

The Assembly’s investigation is separate from a sexual-harassment probe by lawyers appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said her inquiry into sexual-harassment claims against Cuomo will continue regardless of any impeachment proceedings.

New York’s impeachment process works similarly to the federal one used most recently against former President Donald Trump. The process starts with a majority vote in the Democratic-controlled Assembly, then moves to the state Senate, where a two-thirds vote by senators and the state’s top judges is required to convict.

Yet unlike the federal process, there is no “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard so the governor could be impeached for any reason lawmakers deem necessary. It’s unclear how long the process could take because the state Constitution doesn’t provide language on timing and there’s little precedent. The last impeachment was in 1913.

