(Bloomberg) -- Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo wants a new investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, including state employees.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s lawyer, called an investigation into his alleged misconduct led by New York Attorney General Letitia James biased and politically motivated. The Attorney General’s probe, which led to Cuomo’s resignation last August, wasn’t truly independent because James could be after Cuomo’s job, Glavin said during a press conference on Wednesday.

James hasn’t confirmed whether or not she plans to run in the 2022 New York Governor’s race.

“We are asking the attorney general to appoint an independent reviewer, which is what was required by the March 1 referral letter from the governor, to consider the attorney general’s report and also to fairly consider our application to amend and supplement that report,” Glavin said.

She said the AG’s office didn’t release evidence from her report, which she said handicapped Cuomo’s team’s ability to respond. She said Cuomo would like James to amend and correct the report, adding that specific details are outlined in her approximately 150-page submission to the Attorney General, which will be made public.

“This man’s reputation was destroyed on Aug. 3,” she said describing the attorney general’s press conference and release of the report as prejudicial. “What happened there was not meant to be independent, it was meant to be an ambush.”

James’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Cuomo Remains Defiant on Sex Harassment Accusations in Farewell

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.