Governor Andrew Cuomo will be making a last-minute decision on whether New York City schools will reopen for in-person classes this fall.

Cuomo has said he would decide the first week of August, but with only Friday remaining, he has yet to give his approval. Meanwhile pressure is mounting from parents and businesses to set a plan, as most major districts across the nation have decided to open virtually or using a hybrid of in-person and online.

Cuomo told reporters Thursday it will all come down to the viral transmission rate.

“We’re not going to open any school unless the viral transmission rate says we have the virus under control,” he said. If it increases, schools will close.

Reopenings will be decided on a regional basis, he said. “The situation is very different across the state, because regions are in different positions across the state and parents and teachers have different opinions,” Cuomo said.

“If they’re not comfortable with the plan, nothing is going to actually counteract their feelings,” he said. “If a teacher doesn’t show up, you can’t open the class. If a parent doesn’t send their child, there’s no child to educate.”

