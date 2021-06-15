(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted New York state’s pandemic mandates, saying that 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

New York, the early center of the U.S. outbreak, now has the lowest positive-test rate in the U.S., according to Cuomo. The governor, who wrote a book about his leadership during the pandemic, lifted all remaining mandates and restrictions on businesses and residents.

“It has been a long, long road,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a press briefing at One World Trade Center in New York. “Life is no longer about survival; life is about living.”

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, shut the state down more than 15 months ago as the coronavirus spread. The restrictions crippled the state’s economy and caused some businesses, particularly in New York City, to close for good.

The state fought off a resurgence of the virus at the end of 2020 and has been on a path to recovery in recent months as vaccinations increase. New York now needs to focus on restoring public safety so commuters and tourists will return, Cuomo said.

All restrictions are lifted on commercial and social settings, sports and recreation, construction, manufacturing and retail, the governor said.

“We can get back to living,” Cuomo said.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations will remain in place, Cuomo said. That includes wearing masks in ride-share vehicles and on public transit, but they will no longer be required inside businesses in the state.

As Cuomo touted the state’s milestone, his political future is shaky. He faces state and federal investigations amid allegations of sexual misconduct, an alleged cover-up of Covid-19 nursing-home deaths and questions about whether he used state resources for his book.

