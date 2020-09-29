(Bloomberg) -- In a slap at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of basic city services, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday suggested a solution: soldiers.

“If they can’t do it, I have offered to send in the National Guard to come help pick up the garbage,” Cuomo said at a news briefing. “The state can bring in trucks, personnel, and clean up the city.”

The governor’s offer came two weeks after de Blasio announced a plan to boost trash pickup and reduce trash on streets by restoring 65 weekly litter-basket trucks in 27 neighborhoods. De Blasio was responding in part to complaints from New York City business leaders that quality-of-life issues are deterring workers from going back to the office -- a key to economic revival.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said that “cleanliness matters” during a pandemic. “I understand there’s a higher level, because people are staying at home, but in this environment, we do not need people complaining about the cleanliness of the city,” he said.

Efforts to reach de Blasio for comment weren’t immediately successful. The two Democrats have often clashed.

