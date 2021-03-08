Cuomo Probe to Be Led By Ex-Federal Prosecutor, Bias Lawyer

(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James selected a former top federal prosecutor and a prominent employment bias lawyer to lead the state’s investigation in sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

James selected Joon Kim, who led the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, and employment attorney Anne L. Clark to shepherd the independent probe, the attorney general said Monday in a statement.

Kim, who is now with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in New York, succeeded U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara after his firing by then-President Donald Trump in March 2017.

