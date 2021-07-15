(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign raised $2.5 million in the first six months of 2021 despite a series of scandals ranging from multiple sexual harassment allegations to claims the three-term Democrat misused public funds to write a $5 million leadership book.

New fundraising totals released by the campaign on Thursday reveal the extent to which donors still support the governor, who is up for re-election next year. Cuomo’s war chest now stands at $18.5 million, up from $16.8 million in cash on hand in January 2021, when the governor’s last campaign financial disclosures were released.

The $2.5 million haul compares to $2 million raised during the same period a year ago. Cuomo had raised $4 million in the second half of 2020, when New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic and Cuomo’s daily briefings boosted his popularity.

But Cuomo’s approval ratings dropped significantly following a report by Attorney General Letitia James accusing his administration of undercounting nursing home deaths. That was followed by multiple harassment claims by current and former female aides and calls for Cuomo’s resignation by dozens of lawmakers. James’s office subsequently launched an investigation into the sex-harassment claims.

Investigators working for the AG’s office are expected to interview Cuomo in the sex-harassment probe on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter who wasn’t able to speak publicly about the investigation. Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi declined to comment on the scheduled interview, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, and accused James of a politically-motivated leak. James’s office declined to comment.

Additional state and federal inquiries are looking into accusations Cuomo misused state funds for personal gain and that he provided relatives with virus testing before it was widely available. He has denied all claims.

Cuomo hasn’t publicly affirmed his pre-scandal declaration that he would run for a fourth term as New York’s governor, a feat that eluded his father, Governor Mario Cuomo. But he has begun raising money and reaching out to supporters.

In June, Cuomo held a $10,000-per-head event at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center that netted him more than $1 million. Days later he held a smaller $25-per-person virtual event.

A July Siena College poll found most New York voters would like someone besides Cuomo to run for governor in 2022. While 35% of registered voters would re-elect Cuomo, 56% would like to see a different candidate.

