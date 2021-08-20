(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer said she will ask the New York Attorney General’s Office to “correct” and “supplement” the Aug. 3 report relating to sexual harassment allegations against him as she reiterated her dispute on a series of claims.

Photos from events at which the alleged actions took place, along with other details, contradicted the claims, and should be added to the report, his attorney Rita Glavin said in an online address days before Cuomo was set to resign. She also asked for the Attorney General to release transcripts and recordings from interviews, along with documents and other evidence used in compiling the report.

“I still haven’t been given access to the evidence,” Glavin said. “The public should be able to see this and as should any government official that is looking at this case and trying to understand the thoroughness of the investigation and the fairness and accuracy of the findings.”

Cuomo, 63, said last week he would officially step down at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23 following fallout from the damning report by Attorney General Letitia James, which documented 11 sexual-harassment claims against the three-term Democrat. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over on Aug. 24 and serve out the reminder of Cuomo’s term through 2022.

Cuomo Resigns as New York Governor Amid Harassment Claims

In the address, Glavin said photos taken contradicted claims by accusers, including an energy company employee at a May 2017 event. She also reiterated her dispute over the date for an incident involving Brittany Commisso, Cuomo’s executive assistant, which didn’t match state records.

She also said she will be releasing information that relates to the credibility of Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, both former Cuomo staffers who are among the accusers.

Earlier in the week, New York lawmakers said they will issue the findings of a five-month investigation into Cuomo’s conduct despite a decision to drop impeachment proceedings after he said he would resign.

