(Bloomberg) -- Lawyers for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will present the governor’s case in a press conference on Friday afternoon in response to a damning report by the state attorney general that accuses Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women and creating a “climate of fear” in his offices.

Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLC and Mitra Hormozi of Walden Mocht and Haran LLP, who have been retained by the Cuomo administration, and Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC, who is retained by Cuomo personally, will host a virtual briefing at 3:30 p.m.

Cuomo, who has denied the charges, is facing possible criminal investigations in four New York counties.

The sheriff’s office in Albany also confirmed on Friday that it has received a criminal complaint against the three-term Democrat by a former staffer. According to the attorney general’s report, Cuomo reached under the blouse of the staffer and grabbed her breast while at the Executive Mansion in Albany.

In March, Cuomo’s office informed the Albany police department of the groping accusation after the aide made claims that surfaced in the Albany Times-Union.

