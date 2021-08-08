(Bloomberg) -- Melissa DeRosa, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s highest-ranking aide, resigned on Sunday as the embattled governor contends with possible criminal charges over multiple sexual harassment claims and a potential impeachment trial.

DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s chief defenders, said she would step down from her post as secretary to the governor after a difficult couple of years as his top aide.

“The past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying,” she said in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeRosa featured prominently in a report released last week by state Attorney General Letitia James that said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. DeRosa, 38, was mentioned nearly 200 times in the report in relation to discrediting Cuomo’s accusers and defending her boss.

The daughter of a prominent Albany lobbyist, who began working for Cuomo as his communications director in 2013, DeRosa also played a role in allegations the administration concealed the extent of deaths at nursing homes to avoid political repercussions.

