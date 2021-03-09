(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday urged the public to wait for an investigation by the state Attorney General into multiple allegations of impropriety toward women, saying there’s a “spectrum of allegations” when it comes to sexual harassment.

“There’s capital crimes, there’s physical violence, down to more minor allegations,” he said in a Tuesday call with reporters.

When asked what he said of the claims to his daughters, who have made appearances on press briefings in the past, he said he urged them to wait for the facts. He declined to say whether he’d run for a fourth term when asked if the allegations have diminished previous plans to run for re-election in 2022.

“The answer here was let’s have an investigation and get the facts on the actual allegation. That’s the smart way. You have an allegation, let’s find out what the facts were,” he said.

Cuomo said he was “unaware” of allegations that surfaced Tuesday in the Albany Times Union newspaper by an unnamed sixth accuser, a female aide who claims the governor touched her inappropriately.

“As I said this week, this is very simple. I never touched anyone inappropriately,” he said. “No one ever told me at the time that I made them uncomfortable.”

