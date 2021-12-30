Cuomo Says 6,700 Fans to Be Allowed at Buffalo Bills Game

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he has reached a first-in-the-U.S. agreement with the National Football League that will allow 6,700 fans to be at the Buffalo Bills playoff game.

All fans would have to show a negative Covid-19 test before the event, and agree to contact tracing after the game. Social distancing and masks are required, and tailgating is banned. Fans will be sitting in pods with the people they came with.

“No state has done this before,” Cuomo said.

