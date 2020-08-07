Cuomo Says All New York School Districts Can Reopen in September

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said all school districts in the state can reopen in September.

“By our infection rates, all school districts can open,” Cuomo said Friday on a conference call with members of the media. “Everywhere in the state, every region is below the threshold that we established. Which is just great news.”

“We are probably in the best situation than any other state in the country right now,” Cuomo said. “If anybody can open schools, we can open schools.”

Schools will be revisited if infection rates spike, he said. All districts need to post their virus testing plans.

Cuomo’s announcement means New York City, the largest U.S. school system, can reopen if its infection rates remain low. Mayor Bill de Blasio has submitted plans for a mix of in-person and remote learning.

