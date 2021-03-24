Cuomo Says Critics ‘Don’t Understand the Nature of the Job’

(Bloomberg) -- Andrew Cuomo said those claiming he can no longer effectively serve as New York’s governor “don’t understand the nature of the job.”

“I say it’s clearly not true,” Cuomo, 63, said Wednesday during a virus briefing. “Because the reality is the exact opposite.”

Cuomo’s comments came toward the end of a more than hour-long briefing, where the embattled governor spoke about new vaccination centers, increased distribution, post-Covid rebuilding and budget negotiations.

“The nature of being governor is that there are always multiple situations to deal with,” he said.

Cuomo, 63, is facing calls to resign amid investigations into sexual-harassment allegations and his handling of Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents. The governor, a third-term Democrat, has denied any inappropriate behavior and apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable.

The New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation on Tuesday that could take months. The investigation by the Assembly Judiciary Committee is the first step should lawmakers pursue impeachment proceedings.

Cuomo has refused to step down, urging the public and lawmakers to wait until investigations are complete.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.