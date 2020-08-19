(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump failed to keep a promise to waive New York’s share of federal coronavirus aid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The idea of financial forgiveness “goes down with one of the other great lies: The check is in the mail,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters.

The Democratic governor met with Trump on April 21, and then announced that the president had agreed to waive the state’s 25% share of Federal Emergency Management Agency costs associated with the coronavirus. Aid to what was then the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak included building temporary hospitals, such as the one located at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“New York had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, therefore our cost of FEMA was the highest cost in the nation,” Cuomo said during an April 22 news conference. “So, the president agreed to waive that. That’s a very big deal.”

Cuomo said then that New York’s share was worth “hundreds of millions of dollars,” but the state office budget couldn’t immediately supply a precise figure on Wednesday.

Cuomo said Wednesday that he had called the head of FEMA, Pete Gaynor, and was told the agency would not waive the fee, so the state still owes its 25% share.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment on Cuomo’s statement. Lizzie Litzow, a FEMA spokeswoman, declined to comment on his remarks but said no state had its 25% cost sharing waived. She said the CARES Act allows applicants to use that funding to meet their cost share.

“I’d rather do business with the old-time bookie on the street corner than do business with FEMA,” Cuomo said.

