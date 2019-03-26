(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that congestion pricing will be enacted.

“It is proceeding -- you’re not there until you’re there,” the Democratic governor said Tuesday during an interview on WNYC.

The governor estimated it would take about two years to set up electronic tolling around Manhattan’s central business district.

To contact the reporter on this story: Danielle Moran in New York at dmoran21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Crombie at jcrombie8@bloomberg.net, Stacie Sherman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.