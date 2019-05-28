Cuomo Says He Will Seek a Fourth Term as New York's Governor

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he intends to run for a fourth term in 2022.

“I plan to run for a fourth term,” the governor said after repeated questioning by interviewer Alan Chartock during a WAMC radio interview in Albany. Cuomo, a 61-year-old Democrat, has been governor since 2011, and he won a third term in 2018, defeating Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, 60% to 36%.

Cuomo has signed legislation legalizing same-gender marriage, creating a $15 minimum wage, funding statewide universal all-day pre-kindergarten, abortion-rights guarantees and some of the strictest gun-regulation measures in the U.S.

Cuomo previously served as state attorney general and as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in former President Bill Clinton’s administration. His father, Mario Cuomo, served three terms as governor from 1983 to 1994.

