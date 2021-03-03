(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he would not resign amid mounting scandals, but used his first public comments since the harassment accusations arose to apologize for making women feel uncomfortable.

He urged the public to “wait for the facts” before judging the the sexual-harassment accusations he faces.

“I am not going to resign,” he said. “I was elected by the people of New York. I’m going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”

The governor said he “fully supports” a woman’s right to come forward with sexual-harassment allegations.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” he said. “I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. I never meant to harm anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo, 63, has been accused publicly by three women of inappropriate behavior, including two former aides and a complete stranger. He is also being buffeted by a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who found that more residents died in nursing homes from the coronavirus than the state Department of Health had reported.

A top Cuomo aide admitted on a private call with lawmakers that the state withheld data because it was afraid of a federal investigation.

James has also been charged with finding an outside attorney to look into the sexual harassment claims made by Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide, and Lindsey Boylan, a former top economic development official, about uncomfortable interactions with Cuomo. The governor has denied the accounts but apologized for what he called “playful” interactions that he said were misconstrued.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.