(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said gyms in the state can reopen as soon as Aug. 24 at 33% capacity, but customers and staff must wear masks at all times.

The fitness centers also must meet strict health and air-ventilation guidelines, Cuomo said Monday at a press briefing. Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within 2 weeks of opening, and will determine whether the businesses can have indoor classes, he said.

The governor had said on August 14 that he would release guidelines on August 17 for the reopening of gyms.

Cuomo had expressed concern about the air conditioning systems in large indoor spaces, such as fitness centers and movie theaters, recirculating the virus. Gyms, led by Thousand Island Fitness Center, filed a class-action complaint against the governor in July, claiming that his executive order is unfair and unconstitutional.

The test positivity rate in New York state was 0.71% yesterday, the lowest since the outbreak began. It has been averaging 1% or less since June, and less than 1% for 10 straight days.

“On all the numbers, it’s good news,” Cuomo said.

