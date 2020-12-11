Cuomo Says New York City Indoor Dining Will Close Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo will close indoor dining at New York City restaurants after coronavirus statistics surpassed benchmarks. Outdoor dining and takeout can continue.

Cuomo said hospitalization rates across the state are increasing dramatically, and called them the “ultimate cause for concern,” even though the death rate has dropped to 8% from 23% in the spring and there are 30% fewer intensive-care patients.

New York’s statewide positivity rate hit 4.98%, another 87 residents died and 5,321 were hospitalized, Cuomo said Friday at a briefing in Albany.

Household gatherings are driving the spread, representing three-quarters of exposures, he said.

College students represent 2% of the spread, compared with less than .5% of elementary and high school students.

