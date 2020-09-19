Cuomo Says New York Will Honor Ginsburg With Statue in Brooklyn

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State will honor the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace.

“This statue will serve as a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg’s monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all,” Cuomo said in a tweet.

Governor Cuomo will appoint a commission in the coming days to select an artist and undergo a location selection process.

Earlier, Ginsburg’s Death Reshapes Presidential Campaign in Final Weeks

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.