Cuomo Says New York Will Run Out of Vaccine Allocation Today

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state today will run out of all the vaccines that have been delivered.

The state is beginning to receive deliveries of the 250,400 doses it will have for the next week. Providers should only schedule appointments for allocations they know they will receive, Cuomo said Friday during a press briefing.

New York is administering 80,000 doses a day and could easily ramp up to more than 100,000, Cuomo said.

