Cuomo Says New Yorkers 50 and Older Eligible for Vaccines

(Bloomberg) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers 50 years old and over will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine beginning tomorrow.

The governor announced the expanded eligibility on Monday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Westchester County, just north of the Bronx, where a pop-up vaccination site will open. Since Jan. 15, more than 160 such sites have administered more than 62,000 first doses, according to Cuomo’s office.

Cuomo got his Covid-19 vaccination on March 17 at a Baptist church in Harlem.

In recent announcements, the governor has surrounded himself with Black leaders who have heaped praise on the embattled governor. Cuomo, 63, faces calls to resign and multiple investigations amid accusations of sexual harassment and questions about his handling of Covid-19 deaths of nursing-home residents.

