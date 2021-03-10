(Bloomberg) -- New York Assemblyman Ron Kim said the sexual-harassment and nursing-home scandals confronting Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a distraction to governing in the state, derailing legislation and interfering with a budget that is just weeks away.

“He is a distraction everyday,” Kim said Wednesday during an interview on Bloomberg Quicktake. “He has a track record of abusing his power and I know he will do so with the budget, that’s what makes him a dangerous person in this hour.”

Kim said the governor’s office wields “tremendous power” over the budget, as the governor and lawmakers wrangle over the state’s $193.3 billion spending plan for fiscal 2022 and plans to help revive an economy slammed by the pandemic. The state constitution gives the governor final say over the budget; lawmakers can remove or reduce spending on items with the governor’s approval.

Kim said he doesn’t believe Cuomo will act in good faith. “That’s why we have a duty to remove him.”

Kim, who recently accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy” him over his comments about the governor’s handling of nursing homes, joins a growing number of lawmakers in New York who have called on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately. He has said there was “no way” he would resign, instead urging lawmakers and the public to wait for the results of formal investigations underway over allegations of impropriety by six women and whether his administration covered up Covid nursing-home deaths.

“There are six credible allegations and he should be held responsible for his actions,” Kim said. “Whether he is removed from office is not relevant to the investigation, I trust they will conduct a thorough investigation either way.”

