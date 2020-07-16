(Bloomberg) -- New York City bars and restaurants will be subject to additional restrictions and tougher penalties for violations because of a lack of compliance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Any establishment that receives three violations will be closed for business, Cuomo said Thursday on a call with reporters. “Egregious” violations can result in an immediately loss of a liquor license, he said. In addition, alcohol can only be served at a table by people ordering food.

While New York City is on track to enter Phase 4 of its reopening on Monday, there will be no more additional indoor activity in the city because of the compliance issues, the governor said.

People coming into New York from other states are a “continuing challenge and increasing challenge,” he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.