Cuomo Subpoenaed by US House Panel on New York Covid Response

(Bloomberg) -- A House committee has subpoenaed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to testify about his 2020 mandate forcing state nursing homes and long-term care facilities to admit or re-admit potentially contagious and untested Covid-19 patients.

The subpoena compels Cuomo to sit for a May 24 transcribed closed-door interview in Washington before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“Not only did the former Governor put the elderly in harm’s way, but he also attempted to cover-up his failures by hiding the true nursing home death rate,” Ohio Republican Brad Wenstrup, the panel chairman, said in a statement.

Wenstrup said Cuomo dodged previous efforts to obtain his voluntary interview. But he said, Cuomo “owes answers to the 15,000 families who lost loved ones in New York nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, said in a statement the former governor has cooperated with the investigation and provided four possible dates for a transcribed interview.

“There was no need for a subpoena, and they know it. And their letter shows they’ve already made up their minds before even hearing from Governor Cuomo,” she said. “Pure political theater.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.