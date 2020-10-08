(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was sued Thursday by Agudath Israel of America, a national grassroots Orthodox Jewish organization that advocates for synagogues, over new restrictions instituted in state coronavirus hot spots.

The group said in a complaint filed in federal court in Brooklyn that Cuomo “has trampled” on Orthodox Jews’ “constitutional right to the Free Exercise of Religion.”

Cuomo on Tuesday announced new restrictions on businesses, schools and houses of worship in New York’s coronavirus hot spots. In the complaint, Agudath Israel, along with three of its 70 affiliated New York State synagogues, called Cuomo’s action “punitive” and asked the court to block its enforcement, which Agudath said is unconstitutional and is set to begin Friday.

