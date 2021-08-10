(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will address the public on Tuesday morning for the first time since the state attorney general came out with a damaging report that said the three-term Democrat sexually harassed 11 women and created a “climate of fear” at his office.

Cuomo has been holed up in the Executive Mansion in Albany since the report by Attorney General Letitia James came out last week. On Tuesday, he took a helicopter to Manhattan, according to television footage aired on NY1.

His personal lawyer Rita Glavin on Tuesday said Cuomo wasn’t given a chance to respond to the claims. She said that James’s report omitted key evidence. “The investigators acted as the prosecutors, the judge, and the jury of Governor Cuomo,” she said in a virtual press briefing.

Cuomo faces possible criminal charges and impeachment proceedings, which state Assembly members said they were working toward during a meeting on Monday.

